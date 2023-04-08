Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has dropped on the pecking order at Old Trafford and he is no longer a regular starter for the Red Devils. A report from Football Insider claims that the 26-year-old midfielder has now informed the club that he could leave in the summer if a new midfielder is brought in.

Manchester United are reportedly looking to sign Marcel Sabitzer permanently at the end of the season, and the 29-year-old’s transfer could push McTominay out of the club.

The 26-year-old Scotland international needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and it is evident that Manchester United will not be able to provide him with the platform. McTominay has the ability to develop into a quality midfield option for most Premier League clubs, and he is unlikely to have any shortage of suitors if he is made available in the summer.

It will be interesting to see whether 26-year-old ends up.

Meanwhile, Manchester United could certainly use an upgrade on him, and Erik ten Hag must look to bring in a top quality centrally midfielder if the Red Devils are to challenge for the league title and the Champions League in the coming seasons.

They have been linked with players like Frenkie de Jong in recent months and it remains to be seen who they end up signing eventually.

Sabitzer could be a quality acquisition at a bargain. The midfielder has already impressed during his loan spell and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can agree on a deal with the German club for him.