Everton and Leeds United have been offered the chance to sign the Italian international Mateo Retegui at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old Boca Juniors striker is currently on loan at Club Atletico Tigre and he has impressed with his performances.

Retegui has seven goals in nine appearances and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for both Premier League clubs.

A report from 90 Min claims that the striker is likely to move to a European club at the end of the season and it remains to be seen whether the likes of Leeds and Everton come forward with a concrete proposal for him in the coming months.

Everton will have to add a quality goalscorer to their ranks, especially after summer signing Neal Maupay failed to hit the ground running.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been plagued with persistent injury problems.

On the other hand, Leeds United have been openly reliant on Rodrigo Moreno for goals. Patrick Bamford has not been at his best this season, and the Whites should look to bring in more cover in the attacking department.

Retegui has the potential to develop into a top-class player, and playing in the Premier League will accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential. It would also help him nail down a starting spot for the Italian national team.

The two clubs must ensure that they preserve their status as a top-flight club in order to attract top talents like Retegui. The Italian is unlikely to join a club in the second division.