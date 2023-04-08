Isak praises Howe’s in-game management following impressive Brentford comeback

Alexander Isak has praised Eddie Howe’s in-game management during Newcastle United’s Premier League game against Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

The Magpies, who travelled to London to take on Thomas Frank’s resolute Bees, were looking to make it five wins for their last five, and despite starting the slower of the two sides, a second-half comeback sealed another incredible victory.

Ivan Toney was awarded two spot kicks in the first half and even though the Englishman fluffed his lines on his first attempt, the Bees’ number 17 got the better of Nick Pope at the second time of asking.

Going into the halftime break in the lead, Brentford would have been forgiven for thinking they’d be taking all three points away from the Community Stadium. It wasn’t meant to be though. Howe’s Magpies came flying out of the traps in the second half, and thanks to an own goal from David Raya and a goal from Isak, the northeast giants were able to complete an impressive comeback.

And speaking after the game about what Howe told the side in the dressing room, Isak, who spoke to Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Chronicle, hailed his manager’s in-game management.

“We talked about looking forward and leaving the first half behind. We all knew it was not good enough,” the Sweden international said.

“He made two good substitutions. Callum Wilson and Anthony Gordon gave us good energy and changed the game for us.

“It was important for the team and for me [the goal]. I felt I had not come into the game yet. Callum came in good and it was unselfish of him and a good finish for me.

“We are all doing well and contributing. I am happy to be part of this. Every game is important. We know it will not be easy but we are in good form and we need to keep going.”

Newcastle’s next Premier League game is set to be away against Aston Villa on 15 April and will be broadcast live on BT Sport from 11.30 a.m. (UK time).