Arsenal keeping tabs on €32m-rated attacker with 12 goals this season

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Montpellier striker Elye Wahi.

The 20-year-old has been in impressive form this season and he has scored 12 goals for the Ligue 1 club.

The Gunners need to bring in more depth at the end of the season and the 20-year-old could prove to be a solid, long-term investment.

Apparently, the attacker is valued at €32 million and the Gunners will face competition from north London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur.

A report from Jeunes Footeux claims that the two Premier League clubs have been following the talented, young attacker closely, and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with a concrete proposal at the end of the season.

Arsenal have Gabriel Jesus as the only reliable goalscorer at the club and Mikel Arteta will need to bring in someone who can lead the line in the absence of the Brazilian international.

Wahi has certainly proven his quality in the French league and he has the talent to succeed in the Premier League as well. The opportunity to join the north London giants is likely to be an attractive option for the player.

Arsenal are well placed to win the league title this season and they are pretty much guaranteed to play in the UEFA Champions League next season.

They have the finances to pay the reported asking price as well and the Gunners should do everything in their power to get the deal across the line.