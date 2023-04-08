Carlo Ancelotti in the frame for Chelsea job as Boehly’s shortlist could reach seven candidates

The longer the Chelsea managerial search goes on, the more it seems that Todd Boehly and his board don’t really have the first clue as to the type of man they want to lead the first-team next season, with former Everton and Chelsea manager, Carlo Ancelotti, now apparently being added to the shortlist.

After sacking Graham Potter just a few months into his contract, the club have appointed Frank Lampard until the end of the season.

Were the former Blues midfielder manager to pull off an unlikely Champions League win, which would mean beating Ancelotti’s Real Madrid in his first European double header, there’s a possibility that he could get his old manager’s job back.

It’s obvious from his opening press conference that he loves the club, and he should’ve learned a lot after his relative failures in his previous stint in the Stamford Bridge hot-seat and at Everton.

Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique have already been sounded out, per The Telegraph, and now we can add Ancelotti into the mix.

If he’s unable to guide the Champions League holders to another victory, the chances are he’ll be sent packing by Los Blancos, and according to ESPN sources, he will be considered for a post that he last held back in 2010.

The Italian’s credentials are obvious though he’s a completely different personality and tactician from the others mentioned.

Over the course of the next few weeks, Boehly and his fellow directors would do well to all get around the table and decide exactly which course of action is preferred.