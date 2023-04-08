Todd Boehly set to offload two Chelsea midfielders

Todd Boehly is set to wield the axe ahead of next season.

That’s according to GiveMeSport journalist Dean Jones, who claims the US billionaire is preparing for a clearout that is likely to include winger Callum Hudson-odoi and Conor Gallagher.

“Bayer Leverkusen currently have Hudson-Odoi on loan and there is a strong chance he will be available for transfer at the end of this season,” Jones said.

“[…] Behind Hudson-Odoi there is a feeling local boy Gallagher is the next player from the list most likely to feel in danger – yet sources are also indicating he would be unlikely to want a move abroad. If he becomes available he would probably seek a London transfer.”

Hudson-odoi, 22, has been out of the Blues’ first team picture for quite some time.

Currently out on loan with German side Bayer Leverkusen, the 22-year-old has hardly set the Bundesliga alight – failing to score a single goal in 14 appearances.

Set to return to London at the end of the season, Hudson-odoi will then have just 12 months left on his contract, so this summer will be one of Chelsea’s last chances to secure a transfer fee.

Elsewhere, Gallagher, 23, after returning from an impressive loan spell with Crystal Palace and contrary to Hudson-odoi, has been afforded first-team football this season.

Things haven’t quite worked out for the 23-year-old though. Putting in several underwhelming performances, the Epsom-born midfielder is not expected to become one of the Blues’ mainstays – regardless of who their permanent manager is in the summer.

Following the recent departure of Graham Potter, Frank Lampard is set to remain in charge on a temporary basis until the end of the season.