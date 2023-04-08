Newcastle United regained third place after beating Brentford 2-1 on Saturday afternoon.

The Magpies’ most recent victory over Thomas Frank’s Bees means the side have now won five of their last five Premier League games.

Looking to qualify for next season’s Champions League, the northeast giants are in direct competition with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur for what you would think are just two remaining available spots given Manchester City and Arsenal’s superior points tally.

Having completed a brilliant second-half comeback to beat today’s London-based opponents, all focus will now turn to facing Aston Villa next weekend in what is going to be the Magpies’ third away game in a row.

Unfortunately for the Geordies though, the side looks set to be without exciting winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

After picking up a slight knock against West Ham earlier this week, Saint-Maximin was unavailable to play Brentford, and speaking after today’s game, Howe admitted that the Frenchman is a doubt for the team’s next game.

“I’m guessing slightly, but it’ll maybe be a couple of weeks,” Howe told reporters, as quoted by the Chronicle.

“It’s nothing too serious, although it was a big blow because of the form Allan has been in. But again, we back the strength of the squad.”

Aston Villa’s game against Newcastle is scheduled for 15 April and will be broadcast live on BT Sport from 11.30 a.m. (UK time).