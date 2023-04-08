Manchester United are hoping to sign Marcel Sabitzer on a permanent deal at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old Austrian international joined Manchester United on a six-month loan deal until the end of the season and he is set to return to his parent club, Bayern Munich in the summer.

A report from Football Insider claims that the player has managed to impress Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag with his attitude and professionalism. The Dutch manager is reportedly a huge admirer of the player and he is currently pushing the Manchester United board to sign him.

Apparently, the midfielder is valued at around £25-£30 million and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United are prepared to pay up for his services.

The German giants signed the player for a fee of around £14 million and they are looking to make a hefty profit.

Sabitzer needs to leave Bayern Munich permanently and joining Manchester United could prove to be a wise decision. He is likely to get more game time at Old Trafford.

The player had to leave the German club on loan after falling down the pecking order.

The 29-year-old is at the peak of his career and he will be hoping to establish a self as a regular starter for Manchester United next season. There is no doubt that the Austrian has the physical and technical abilities to thrive in English football.