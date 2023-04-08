Erik ten Hag slams hectic Premier League schedule after Marcus Rashford suffers injury

Manchester United’s manager Erik ten Hag has criticised the Premier League’s fixture list after star player Marcus Rashford suffered a groin injury during their recent 2-0 win against Everton.

Rashford has been a crucial player for United this season, scoring 27 goals and providing 10 assists in 47 games across all competitions.

The injury to Rashford has left the club concerned, especially as they are currently in a tight battle to finish in the top four.

Ten Hag believes that the hectic schedule has contributed to Rashford’s injury, as United have played three games in just six days.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Ten Hag expressed his frustration, stating that the schedule needs to be more balanced to avoid injuries to players. He emphasised the importance of protecting players, especially during a crucial period of the season.

Despite the injury setback, Ten Hag praised his team’s performance, stating that they had played well against a tough Everton side. He called for a balance between entertaining football and player welfare, as both are equally important for the sport.

He said (quotes via Mirror):