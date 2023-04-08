Exclusive: Christian Falk drops interesting transfer update for Bayern fans on Harry Kane links

Bayern Munich continue to hold ‘a little hope’ that they can land the signature of Harry Kane this summer.

That being said, the Bavarian giants are understood to be considering alternatives, with reported Manchester United target (GOAL) Randal Kolo Muani the subject of some interest.

“There are always rumours about FC Bayern but they haven’t discussed Füllkrug yet. There is still a little hope that they can sign Harry Kane, but Bayern also now have an eye on Randal Kolo Muani of Frankfurt,” Christian Falk exclusively revealed in his latest Fact Files for CaughtOffside.

“The new manager, Thomas Tuchel, is checking the squad at the moment to determine whether he needs new players in the summer.

“At the moment, they’re focusing on the No.9 position. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is 34 years old and has problems with his back. Mathys Tel is very talented, but just 17 years old. Bayern want to discuss the potential need for a new striker at the end of the season.”

The England international is set to enter the final year of his contract beyond the summer window and, being set to turn 30 in late July, will enter something of a key crossroads in his career.

With the likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Oliver Glasner being linked to the now vacant hot seat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, it’s clear that a more long-term project is being pursued by the Spurs hierarchy.

Whether Kane has the patience to wait it out and see if a new coach can transform a side with a reputation for falling short – a club that has gone trophyless for over 15 years – remains to be seen.

Over in Munich, the offer, or guarantee rather, will revolve around the possibility of silverware, season after season.

Certainly, if the striker has any aspirations of winning a Champions League trophy before his career comes to an end, his best chance will most certainly be with the Bavarians of Germany.