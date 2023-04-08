Maguire returns as captain as ten Hag springs a surprise in Man United line-up to play Everton

There’s everything to play for in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off with three points required for both Man United and Everton, but for hugely different reasons.

If Erik ten Hag’s side can get themselves past what’s expected to be a battling Sean Dyche XI, they will go three points ahead of Newcastle in the race for the Champions League places and put immediate pressure on the Magpies to do the business at Brentford in their 3pm kick-off.

Everton, meanwhile, are in a cluster of clubs on 27 points, that encompass Bournemouth in 18th place up to West Ham in 15th.

Things are so tight that the Toffees are just three points behind Crystal Palace in 12th, and only four points ahead of Southampton at the bottom.

With the knowledge that Everton will, perhaps, provide a more physical game for the Red Devils, ten Hag has opted to start with Harry Maguire in the centre of defence, with Raphael Varane only making the bench.

It’s a surprise simply because he’s barely played under the Dutchman in the Premier League and, according to WhoScored, has played 90 minutes in the English top-flight for ten Hag on just two occasions since the turn of the year.

Given the importance of the match, if Maguire can come up with the type of performance that he regularly does for England, there’s a possibility of furthering the conversation as to whether he does still have something to offer the Old Trafford outfit.