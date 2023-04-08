Exclusive: ‘There are talks’ – Bundesliga insider confirms summer transfer heating up for Manchester United

Manchester United’s pursuit of Jeremie Frimpong is heating up ahead of the summer transfer window, as was exclusively revealed by Christian Falk in his latest Fact Files for CaughtOffside.

The Red Devils are understood to be particularly keen on the prospect of landing a new long-term right-back, despite Aaron Wan-Bissaka having worked his way into the manager’s good books this term with a string of impressive performances – the crowning jewel being his involvement in the Carabao Cup final.

“In the meantime, it is getting hotter and hotter with Manchester United and Jeremie Frimpong. There are talks,” the BILD journalist wrote. “Leverkusen know that they probably will lose their right-back, which is why they gave Arthur (20) a new contract til 2028. The Brazil right-back (full name: Arthur Augusto de Matos Soares) is coming from America Mineiro.”

This follows Erik ten Hag’s admission that the battle between the Englishman and Diogo Dalot is ‘really close’ (Forbes) as things currently stand.

It remains a little unclear what the hierarchy’s plan is for the ‘loser’ of the contest whilst the club actively pursue Frimpong.

Logic would dictate that the Bundesliga fullback would come in for one of the two competing right-backs to vie for a full-time spot in Manchester United’s starting-XI, which will no doubt come as a disappointment to two players who have both ‘made progress’, according to the Dutch tactician.

With the Old Trafford residing outfit having designs on getting back involved in the title race, of course, the manager will be unable to balk when it comes to such ruthless decision-making.

May the best defender win!