Manchester United will have to pay €50m for 22-year-old Dutchman

Manchester United FC
Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Jeremie Frimpong from Bayern Leverkusen at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has caught the attention of Erik ten Hag with his performances this season and the Red Devils are prepared to sign him in the summer.

According to a report from the German publication Bild, the Red Devils will have to pay a fee of around €50 million to sign the highly talented full-back.

The 22-year-old can operate as a winger as well, and his versatility will be allotted a bonus.

Manchester United are looking to bring in a full-back with more end product and Frimpong has eight goals and nine assists to his name across all competitions. He could prove to be a significant upgrade on players like Aaron Wan Bissaka.

The former Crystal Palace defender has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season and Frimpong would be a quality alternative.

The 22-year-old is expected to compete with Diogo Dalot for the first-team spot at Old Trafford.

Jeremie Frimpong in action for Bayer Leverkusen
The player has been linked with other European giants as well and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United can fend off the competition and secure his signature.

The reported €50 million asking price could prove to be a reasonable investment in the long run. The 22-year-old has the potential to develop into a top-class player with the right coaching and experience. He is likely to justify the outlay if he manages to adapt to English football quickly.

