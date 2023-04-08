Recently sacked Prem boss could now replace David Moyes at West Ham

It’s going to be a tough end to the Premier League season for David Moyes and West Ham United, with the Scot teetering on the brink after a series of poor results.

Were the Hammers to lose against Fulham on Saturday afternoon, it’s believed that the east Londoners could finally dispense with his services.

A report in The Guardian (subscription required) says that serious consideration will be given to a replacement if Moyes’ side are unable to pick up all three points from Craven Cottage.

The same report goes on to mention that there is a ‘slim’ hope that it could be recently sacked Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers.

It’s obvious why the Hammers might be interested too, given that the northern Irishman’s penchant for attacking football is in stark contrast to Moyes’ safety first way of playing.

David Sullivan may be destined for disappointment if he does decide to approach Moyes, however.

Claret and Hugh note that club hierarchy understand Rodgers has made himself unavailable at this point in time, one assumes to allow himself time to recharge his batteries before taking his pick of jobs available.

Were that to be in the summer and West Ham are relegated by then, they’ll almost certainly have to look elsewhere.

Even if Moyes manages to keep his team in the English top-flight, it does appear that his days at the London Stadium are numbered.