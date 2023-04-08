Record fee required if Tottenham want to go Dutch with manager who turned down Leeds

As soon as Antonio Conte launched into his epic tirade against Tottenham Hotspur’s players and the club in general, the Italian was always going to be relieved of his duties, and as the north Londoners consider their options for his replacement, a surprise name has come into contention.

Club chairman, Daniel Levy, appears to be skating on thin ice with supporters again, as yet another manager tries, and fails, to awaken this sleeping Premier League giant.

Perhaps, when all is said and done, Conte was never really the right fit for the position, but then neither was Nuno Espirito Santo et al.

Understanding exactly what style of football Levy wants to see played at White Hart Lane arguably will dictate the type of manager that is eventually appointed.

According to the De Telegraaf, Feyenoord’s Arne Slot has now entered the conversation but it will, apparently, take a record fee to prise him from the Dutch giants.

The outlet note that Slot has a contract with the Eredivisie side until 2025, with a clause that allows him to leave earlier – but that will only come into effect in the summer of 2024.

Feyenoord currently sit in pole position in the Dutch top-flight, eight points ahead of nearest rivals, Ajax, and having only lost one game all season, per Sky Sports.

Though Slot is definitely on the list of ‘possibles’ for Levy, it’s noted that his club turned down a €5m offer from Leeds United to have him replace Jesse Marsch earlier in the season.

To that end, Levy will know he’ll need to put his hand in his pocket before contract remuneration for the manager himself is even discussed.