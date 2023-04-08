It’s all hands to the pump for Leeds United at present, as the Elland Road based outfit look to dig themselves out of the relegation scrap at the foot of the Premier League table.

Javi Gracia goes into Saturday’s set of fixtures with his side in 13th position in the table, but just two points ahead of the bottom three.

Each and every player needs to give their all in every single match from now until the end of the campaign, and that includes left-back, Junior Firpo.

Signed from Barcelona, the defender had barely featured in the English top-flight for the Yorkshire club, but since the 2-0 reverse against Man United in mid-February, Firpo has only failed to play 90 minutes on one occasion per WhoScored.

Despite his clear recent importance to the side, Sky Sports pundit and ex-Leeds keeper, Paul Robinson, has suggested that Firpo could leave the club in the summer.

“I can see him (Firpo) leaving in the summer. You don’t need three left-backs because you don’t need three left-backs,” he told MOT Leeds News.

“Pascal Struijk can play there, he will be around next year because he’s a versatile player.

“He can play anywhere across the back and holding midfield and has played a lot of the season at left-back.

“They don’t need Firpo, Struik and another left back, if they bring another player in, it will be at the disposal of Firpo.”

More Stories / Latest News Video: Anthony Martial settles Man United nerves and slides Red Devils into 2-0 lead against Everton Man United’s first half dominance against Everton saw them equal 20-year-old record “He cannot do it” – Pep Guardiola’s scathing appraisal of Man City star’s limited skill set

It’s an opinion that doesn’t make an awful lot of sense on the face of it, because even if Gracia were to decide to bring in another left-back, why would he dispense with the man in form?

Further, if Firpo continues with his reasonably high level of output, he should be considered as the first choice with another squad player being his back up.