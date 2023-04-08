Tottenham identify prime managerial target, will do whatever it takes to get him

Tottenham Hotspur have identified Julian Nagelsmann as their prime target to replace Antonio Conte.

The 35-year-old German manager is currently out of a job after being relieved of his duties by Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, Tottenham sacked Antonio Conte after his public outburst following a draw against Southampton. The north London club have been linked with a number of managers in recent weeks but it seems that they are keen on appointing Nagelsmann as the next manager.

A report from Football Insider claims that Spurs will do whatever it takes to secure his signature at the end of the season and they are prepared to wait until the end of the season to appoint him.

Apparently, the German manager does not want to take up a new job midway through the season.

Tottenham have currently put Cristian Stellini in charge of the first team on an interim basis and it will be interesting to see if he can guide the north London club to a Champions League finish.

Tottenham are currently 5th in the league table, three points behind the fourth and final Champions League spot.

They will have to improve on their recent performances and finish the season strongly in order to qualify for the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Nagelsmann could prove to be a quality long-term addition to the London club. His high-intensity attacking philosophy could prove to be an instant hit at the north London club and it will certainly benefit the number of quality attackers Spurs have at their disposal.

Players like Son Heung-Min and Richarlison have not been at their best this season and the two players could flourish in an attacking system next season.