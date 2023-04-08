Tottenham Hotspur are expected to make a move for the Sporting CP midfielder, Manuel Ugarte at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has been quite impressive for the Portuguese club this season and his performances have caught the attention of Premier League clubs, Tottenham and Newcastle.

As per reports (h/t SportWitness), the midfielder has a €60 million (£53m) release clause in his contract and two Premier League clubs could submit a bid for him at the end of the season.

Tottenham need to bring in more depth in the middle of the park, and the Uruguayan international could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for them.

The 21-year-old is immensely talented, and he could develop into a key first-team player for the North London club.

On the other hand, Newcastle need to bring in someone who will help shield the back four and allow the creative players to operate with more freedom. Ugarte could be the ideal partner for Bruno Guimarães at the heart of Newcastle’s midfield next season.

It will be interesting to see if Sporting CP are willing to sell the player for a reasonable fee at the end of the season. There is no doubt that the 21-year-old is a prodigious talent, but the €60 million release clause would be a steep price to pay for him.

That said, the player certainly has the potential to justify the outlay in the long run.

Sporting CP are unlikely to let their prized prospect leave at a bargain and Tottenham and Newcastle might have to shell out a premium for the player.