West Ham United manager David Moyes is under a lot of pressure because of his side’s poor performance in recent months.

The Hammers find themselves 15th in the league table, only clear of the bottom three on goal difference.

The London club will be up against Fulham on Saturday and Moyes could be relieved of his duties if West Ham do not manage to win the game.

A report from the Guardian claims that the Hammers have been very patient with their manager, but they are likely to take a call on his future if the results do not improve.

Apparently, the likes of Rafael Benitez could come in to replace the Scottish manager.

West Ham were expected to push for European qualification this season. Instead, they find themselves fighting for survival in the top flight.

A club of their stature should be performing at a higher level and they clearly have a talented squad.

Benitez has proven himself across multiple leagues and he has won major trophies throughout his managerial career, including the Champions League with Liverpool.

The Spaniard has extensive experience of managing in the Premier League, and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for West Ham.