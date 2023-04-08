Video: Anthony Martial settles Man United nerves and slides Red Devils into 2-0 lead against Everton

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Despite their dominance against Everton in their Saturday afternoon fixture, Man United only had one goal to show for their work until Anthony Martial settled nerves and slid the hosts into a 2-0 lead.

Everton’s Seamus Coleman misjudged a ball and allowed it to creep under his foot, letting in Marcus Rashford to square for Martial who had the simplest of finishes as he slid home.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United’s first half dominance against Everton saw them equal 20-year-old record
“He cannot do it” – Pep Guardiola’s scathing appraisal of Man City star’s limited skill set
Video: Scott McTominay finally breaks the deadlock for dominant Man United against Everton

It was, according to BBC Sport, his 12th goal involvement against the Toffees (eight goals and four assists).

Pictures from BT Sport, Optus Sport and fuboTV

More Stories Anthony Martial Marcus Rashford Seamus Coleman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.