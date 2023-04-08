Video: Anthony Martial settles Man United nerves and slides Red Devils into 2-0 lead against Everton

Despite their dominance against Everton in their Saturday afternoon fixture, Man United only had one goal to show for their work until Anthony Martial settled nerves and slid the hosts into a 2-0 lead.

Everton’s Seamus Coleman misjudged a ball and allowed it to creep under his foot, letting in Marcus Rashford to square for Martial who had the simplest of finishes as he slid home.

It was, according to BBC Sport, his 12th goal involvement against the Toffees (eight goals and four assists).

You can't make those mistakes at Old Trafford… Marcus Rashford pounces on Seamus Coleman's error, setting up Anthony Martial to score. pic.twitter.com/m2EDYw62yh — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 8, 2023

Oh NO, Seamus Coleman! ? A costly error from Everton's experienced full-back gifts Manchester United a chance to double their lead at Old Trafford! Stream LIVE, or on demand after, here ? https://t.co/NnRYxp8FBN#OptusSport #PL pic.twitter.com/Ux4VBqV7yX — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) April 8, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport, Optus Sport and fuboTV