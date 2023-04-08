Video: Jack Grealish slams home Man City’s second at Southampton

Manchester City
Posted by

Southampton had made life incredibly difficult for Man City at St. Mary’s with Erling Haaland not opening the scoring until right on half-time, however, on 58 minutes Jack Grealish bagged a second for the visitors to take the game away from the Premier League’s basement boys.

Grealish raced onto Kevin De Bruyne’s pass and saw his first effort saved before arrowing home the rebound.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea issue concerning statement in aftermath of Wolves defeat
Video: Shocking scenes as fight breaks out between two English club supporters resulting in a fan being knocked out cold dangerously
Video: Haaland finally breaks the deadlock for Man City against basement boys Southampton at the end of the first half

It was an emphatic finish from a player that has deserved his spot in Pep Guardiola’s swashbuckling outfit this season.

Pictures from Sky Sports, NBC Sports Soccer and fuboTV

More Stories Erling Haaland Jack Grealish

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.