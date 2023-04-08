Video: Jack Grealish slams home Man City’s second at Southampton

Southampton had made life incredibly difficult for Man City at St. Mary’s with Erling Haaland not opening the scoring until right on half-time, however, on 58 minutes Jack Grealish bagged a second for the visitors to take the game away from the Premier League’s basement boys.

Grealish raced onto Kevin De Bruyne’s pass and saw his first effort saved before arrowing home the rebound.

It was an emphatic finish from a player that has deserved his spot in Pep Guardiola’s swashbuckling outfit this season.

SUPER Jack Grealish! ? What FINE form he's in at the moment! ? pic.twitter.com/7ba3J4O6C4 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 8, 2023

