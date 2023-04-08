Video: Joelinton’s finish from a tight angle brings Newcastle United level at Brentford

After Manchester United had beaten Everton in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off, Newcastle knew they had to win at Brentford in order to remain in third place in the Premier League, and Joelinton’s second half strike gave them a chance of doing just that.

The Magpies had gone into the break in west London one goal down thanks to Ivan Toney’s successful spot-kick. He’d already missed one which was the first time he’d failed from 12 yards in the Premier League.

More Stories / Latest News Newcastle keen on landing Prem midfielder but Howe likely won’t start him next season Video: Matheus Nunes with a thumping volley to give Wolves the lead vs Chelsea Video: Nick Pope the hero for Newcastle as Brentford’s Ivan Toney misses first-ever Premier League penalty

Whatever Eddie Howe must’ve said in the dressing room it worked, as Joelinton brought the Magpies level from a tight angle with over half an hour still to play.

Pictures from beIN Sports and NBC Sports Soccer