Video: Joelinton’s finish from a tight angle brings Newcastle United level at Brentford

After Manchester United had beaten Everton in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off, Newcastle knew they had to win at Brentford in order to remain in third place in the Premier League, and Joelinton’s second half strike gave them a chance of doing just that.
The Magpies had gone into the break in west London one goal down thanks to Ivan Toney’s successful spot-kick. He’d already missed one which was the first time he’d failed from 12 yards in the Premier League.
Whatever Eddie Howe must’ve said in the dressing room it worked, as Joelinton brought the Magpies level from a tight angle with over half an hour still to play.
Joelinton/Own Goal for those who missed it
Joelinton taking ankles and scoring goals. ?
Joelinton taking ankles and scoring goals.
