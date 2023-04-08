Video: Nick Pope the hero for Newcastle as Brentford’s Ivan Toney misses first-ever Premier League penalty

Brentford’s Ivan Toney missing a penalty is rarer than hen’s teeth, but the England striker did just that against Newcastle with his poor strike from 12 yards being saved by Nick Pope.

Indeed, Toney has been so good from the spot that he’d never missed one in the Premier League until that point.

2018 – Excluding shootouts, Brentford’s Ivan Toney has failed to convert a penalty attempt for the first time since October 2018 for Peterborough vs Barnsley, having scored 24 successive penalties before today. Shock. pic.twitter.com/BgvQuGoyvR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 8, 2023

He had scored 24 successive penalties since his last miss which came way back in October 2018.

IVAN TONEY HAS MISSED A PENALTY! ? #BRENEW pic.twitter.com/9PplM6lvFI — The Premier League Club (@TPLCSports) April 8, 2023

Pictures from beIN Sports and NBC Sports Soccer