Video: Scott McTominay finally breaks the deadlock for dominant Man United against Everton

It took until the 36th minute but no one can say that Scott McTominay’s opener for Man United wasn’t deserved given that the Red Devils had been well on top against Everton.

Were it not for an outstanding first half performance from England and Everton’s custodian, Jordan Pickford, the Toffees could’ve conceivably found themselves at least three goals down.

The goal, when it came, was well-worked and simple in it’s construction, Jadon Sancho slipping the ball into space for McTominay to smash home.

Firing for Scotland. Firing for Manchester United! Scott McTominay scores his first Premier League goal of the season. Look at Erik ten Hag's celebration! ?? pic.twitter.com/winitUBxzX — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 8, 2023

Scott McTominay can't stop scoring! ? A sublime assist from Jadon Sancho picks out the Scotsman for the opener – which comes after his four-goal haul during the intentional break for Scotland! ? Stream LIVE, or on demand after, here ? https://t.co/NnRYxp8FBN#OptusSport #PL pic.twitter.com/YAGvDQt1hG — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) April 8, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport, Optus Sport and fuboTV