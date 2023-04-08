Video: Scott McTominay finally breaks the deadlock for dominant Man United against Everton

Manchester United FC
Posted by

It took until the 36th minute but no one can say that Scott McTominay’s opener for Man United wasn’t deserved given that the Red Devils had been well on top against Everton.

Were it not for an outstanding first half performance from England and Everton’s custodian, Jordan Pickford, the Toffees could’ve conceivably found themselves at least three goals down.

The goal, when it came, was well-worked and simple in it’s construction, Jadon Sancho slipping the ball into space for McTominay to smash home.

Pictures from BT Sport, Optus Sport and fuboTV

