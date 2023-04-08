Video: Shocking scenes as fight breaks out between two English club supporters resulting in a fan being knocked out cold dangerously

A Wigan Athletic fan was knocked out cold by allegedly a Sheffield United supporter after a fight broke off on the platform of Sheffield train station.

The footage captured shows a group of fans who appeared to be winding each other up before the banter turned ugly and pushes and shoves led to thugs from both sides throwing punches at each other.

During the brawl one fan who is said to be a Wigan fan was knocked out cold on the edge of the train platforms. Bystanders quickly came to his aid and tried to move him away from the edge.

Watch the brawl below:

According to The Sun, the fight occurred after Sheffield United who are 2nd in the table with a good chance of a promotion beat bottom of the table Wigan.

It is incidents likes these that show the ugly side of the game, often with alcohol playing a big role in being the instigators to these street brawls.