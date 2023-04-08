Video: Watford keeper Daniel Bachmann has a meltdown – gets sent off after a kung-fu kick at opponent

Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann was sent off during their Friday night match against Huddersfield, which resulted in a 3-2 defeat for Watford.

The game was a rollercoaster ride of emotions, with Watford taking the lead through Asprilla in the 32nd minute, only for Rudoni to equalise for Huddersfield just before half-time.

In the second half, Huddersfield took the lead through Pearson in the 55th minute and then doubled it in the 88th minute with a goal from Harratt.

With just minutes left in the game, Watford got a freekick and Bachmann was sent forward to try and help his team score an equaliser.

However, in his desperation to get to a loose ball, he went in boot first at the defender resulting in a chest-high tackle.

The referee had no choice but to show him the second yellow card, having being already booked for arguing with the referee just moments ago.

The goalkeeper’s frustrations boiled over as he got into a bust-up with players and officials after his red card.

TWO yellow cards in the space of a MINUTE! ? Watford's goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann was SENT OFF in stoppage time after this Kung fu kick challenge ? pic.twitter.com/ycSFGlJiVp — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 7, 2023

To make matters worse for Watford, they did not have a goalkeeper on their bench, and Leicester loanee Hamza Choudhury had to play the role of make-shift keeper for the final moments of the game.