Aston Villa are reportedly keen on signing Pedro Goncalves from Sporting CP.

The 24 -year-old winger has been in exceptional form for the Portuguese club this season and his performances have caught the attention of the Aston Villa manager, Unai Emery.

Villa are looking to add more quality to their attacking department and they are likely to make a move for Goncalves when the transfer window opens in the summer as per reports (h/t SportWitness).

Apparently, the talented young winger has a release clause of around €80 million (£71m) in his contract and it remains to be seen whether the West Midlands club can convince Sporting CP to let the player leave for a more reasonable price.

Goncalves has been a key player for the Portuguese club this season, scoring 17 goals and picking up 10 assists across all competitions.

The 24-year-old has the potential to develop into a top-class Premier League attacker, and he could prove to be a quality, long-term addition to the Aston Villa attack.

Villa have shown significant improvement since the arrival of Emery and they are pushing for European football.

They are likely to build on their impressive start under the new manager and they will be aiming higher next season. There is no doubt that Aston Villa will have to improve the squad during the summer transfer window and Goncalves could make a big difference for them in the final third.

He will add goals to the side and help create more opportunities for players like Ollie Watkins.

It will be interesting to see whether the Premier League side are prepared to break the bank in order to sign the 24-year-old now.