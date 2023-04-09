Boyhood Newcastle fan moves to St. James’ Park as lead academy scout from Arsenal

Boyhood Newcastle United fan Edward Black has been appointed as the club’s new academy scout following a spell at the Emirates with Arsenal.

42-year old Black had been working as Northern Ireland and Scotland talent scout for Arsenal and has now joined Newcastle as their new academy lead scout.

The Magpies’ technical director Dan Ashworth has been credited with fixing the club’s infrastructure and his appointment of Black is the next step to improving it further.

NUFCblog have revealed that Black has also done similar scouting work for Wolves and Norwich which shows his experience in such a role.

Black announced the news via Twitter, saying: “‘I’d like to share that I’m starting my new position of Professional Lead Academy Scout at Newcastle. I would like to thank everyone at Arsenal, it was a pleasure working at such a great club. Excited to be working for the club I support and being part of the project .”

