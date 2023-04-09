West Ham’s win at Fulham couldn’t have been more timely for David Moyes, given that the Hammers were teetering on the brink of dropping into the Premier League’s bottom three.

The Guardian had noted that were the east Londoners to have lost at Craven Cottage, there was a strong likelihood that David Sullivan would look to immediately replace the Scot.

Those three points have given Moyes a bit of breathing space, but the team from the London Stadium are far from being out of the woods at this point.

With nine games left to play, West Ham are still only three points above the drop zone per the official Premier League website, and they have a number of difficult matches left to play.

In their next five fixtures for example, they have to face Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City, as well as relegation-threatened rivals, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace.

Another potential reverse and it would seem reasonable for Sullivan to act, and according to Football Insider, the club would target Champions League winning manager, Rafael Benitez.

The Spaniard masterminded that incredible Liverpool comeback against AC Milan in 2005, and enjoyed a reasonable spell on Tyneside in charge of Newcastle.

He’s been out of work since an ill-fated spell at Everton, but would surely be an upgrade on a manager who appears to prefer a more defensive style of play rather than ‘the West Ham way.’