“Do we want such a transfer?” – Bayern reluctance could leave Man United clear to swoop for Kane

It’s likely to be one of the transfer sagas of the summer, and Man United have seemingly been handed a boost in their apparent chase for Tottenham and England striker, Harry Kane.

Another first-class strike against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday showed Erik ten Hag the quality that Kane could bring to the Red Devils front line.

The Athletic recently reported that the striker was the Dutchman’s first choice for a summer switch to Old Trafford, however, it’s believed that Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, will once again play hard ball in any potential negotiations.

Given Kane’s continued potency, it’s completely understandable why other clubs would be interested in his services, however, the player can ill afford another summer where his head appears to be elsewhere, only for a deal to fail to get across the line.

The failure of a mooted switch to Man City notwithstanding, Kane’s loyalty to Tottenham – both before and after that transfer debacle – cannot be questioned.

Back in February, Bild noted that Kane was Bayern Munich’s dream replacement for Robert Lewandowski, though the Bavarians would baulk at a reported fee in the region of €145m.

Now the Mirror have published the words of Bayern’s chief financial officer, Dr Michael Diederich, when asked the question about Kane moving to the Bundesliga giant, and his tepid response will have boosted Man United’s own pursuit of the player.

“I don’t rule anything out but can we afford such a transfer and do we want such a transfer?” he is quoted as saying.

“We have to keep an eye on our profitability.”

Hardly the definitive statement that perhaps Kane himself would want to hear from any potential new employer.