Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms Barcelona intention with Leo Messi amid FFP obstacle

It has been speculated that Barcelona would be prepared to contemplate a squad-wide wage cut to facilitate the potential return of Lionel Messi this summer.

Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealed in his latest Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside that the club would consider ‘possibilities’ in order to supply a bid for their legendary former midfielder.

“I don’t have information on reports of Barcelona planning a squad-wide salary cut to facilitate the return of Lionel Messi as of now; also, it’d be a long process and not something easy, so we have to see what they will decide to do,” the Guardian reporter wrote. “For sure the club will look at possibilities in order to be able to make a bid to Messi, a lot will depend on Financial Fair Play.”

There’s no question that at such a difficult time for the club financially-speaking, having the Argentine back in Catalonia could provide a huge boost when it comes to sponsorships and investors.

On a personal level, the presence of another key figure in Xavi Hernandez, now the head coach, could prove more than tempting for a player with much still left to offer in the game.

Though one can fairly argue the superior challenge of Spanish top-flight football compared to Ligue 1, Messi’s tally of 37 goal contributions from 34 games (across all competitions) is still more than respectable.

One only need look at Luka Modric (37) to see how playmakers can continue to deliver at the highest level in the game both domestically and abroad.

Any such plan to bring the World Cup winner back to Camp Nou, however, will have to rely on Barcelona stumping up the funds to appease La Liga and Financial Fair Play – a sizeable challenge in of itself.