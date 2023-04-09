Jack Clarke is said to be wanted by Crystal Palace as the Eagles look to swoop in on the winger who used to play for Tottenham.

Clarke failed to make the grade at Tottenham after signing for the club in 2019, making just four appearances for the first team, going on loan to Leeds, QPR, Stoke and Sunderland, before signing permanently for the latter in July last year.

For Sunderland this season, Clarke has eight goals and eight assists in the Championship and The Sun are now reporting that Crystal Palace are keen on the 22-year old.

Palace have great attacking talent with the likes of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze, and Clarke could be the man they need to form what could become an unstoppable trio.

With Wilfried Zaha out of contract and likely to leave Selhurst Park, Clarke could be the perfect replacement for the Ivorian and will surely be out to prove that Spurs made a mistake in letting him go.