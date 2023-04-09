Inter Milan impressed by Newcastle star; keen to make official bid this summer

Newcastle continue to go from strength to strength this season and a Champions League placing is well within their grasp at present.

A comeback win over Brentford on Saturday ensured that the Magpies retained their third place in the Premier League table, after Man United’s earlier win over Everton had seen them leapfrog Eddie Howe’s side.

It was Newcastle’s fifth win in a row per WhoScored, a run which has also included inflicting West Ham’s heaviest defeat at the London Stadium (1-5) this season and a fine 2-0 win over the Red Devils at St. James’ Park.

One player who hasn’t featured as much as he might’ve liked is the Magpies exciting front man, Allan Saint-Maximin.

The Frenchman has managed 20 appearances in the current campaign, but nine of those have been as a sub, per WhoScored. His single goal return in that time will have done nothing to convince Howe that he needs to change a winning team.

Help may be at hand for the player, however, if he’s willing to accept that his future may lay elsewhere.

According to the Daily Mail, Internazionale of Milan are keen on making moves for Saint-Maximin this summer after watching him destroy Man United in the recent fixture between the Premier League giants.

Though a deal is far from close at this stage, at 26, the player has to re-evaluate where his career is heading.

If he believes that he still has enough to offer any team in one of Europe’s top five leagues and Eddie Howe isn’t for turning, then Inter may have stolen a march on other suitors.