Ian Danter has given his honest opinion on the state of VAR following more controversial decisions against teams this weekend.

VAR has had its fair share of controversies this season and this weekend, another decision left fans wanting answers as to what the point of it is.

In Tottenham’s 2-1 victory over Brighton yesterday, the Seagulls were denied a penalty by VAR after it seemed quite clear that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg stood on the foot of Kaoru Mitoma, but after a lengthy check, no spotkick was awarded.

Stonewall penalty for Brighton, Hojbjerg on Mitoma, somehow not given after VAR review#Brighton pic.twitter.com/K6E4OeAfAY — NeeliPeeli (@Neelipeeli07) April 8, 2023

The score was 1-1 at the time, as Spurs went on to take victory courtesy of a Harry Kane winner and today, Howard Webb was said to have gotten in touch with Brighton to apologise for not awarding the Seagulls the penalty.

Danter gave his thoughts about the use of VAR this season on Talksport this evening, saying that the idea of it being a faultless system is nonsense.

“They’re trying to re-referee the game. That’s not what it’s there for!

“VAR was reported to be a faultless system but it is run by human beings who by their very nature have faults in them. We were told at Stockley Park five years ago when it was being trialled that it was to be used with minimum interference for maximum benefit.

“Looking at some of the decisions we’ve seen from it over the years and this season, the point of VAR seems to be the exact opposite.”

Apologies from referees over incidents are all well and good, but when VAR seems to be costing teams valuable points at a crucial point in the season, it starts to become a cause for real concern.