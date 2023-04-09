West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old England international is reportedly hoping to join the Champions League club and he has been heavily linked with clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea.

There have been rumours that Arsenal are currently leading the chase and they are set to sign the defensive midfielder at the end of the season.

However, a report from Give Me Sport claims that Chelsea are still very much in the contest and Arsenal are unwilling to match West Ham’s asking price.

Journalist Simon Phillips has suggested that West Ham will have to lower their demands in order for the Gunners to sign the 24-year-old in the summer.

“It’s been described to me as a lot more open the race to signing you know, we’ve been hearing Arsenal are well ahead and laying down the foundations and they’ve got a better chance. “But the reason I’ve been told this is Arsenal aren’t prepared to pay the high fee that they’re being quoted by West Ham for Rice at the moment so that leaves Chelsea very much still in this race, because they would be prepared to pay what it takes.”

Rice will enter the final year of his contract in the coming months and Arsenal are unwilling to pay over the odds for him.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a return to Chelsea as well and it remains to be seen whether the Blues can take advantage of the situation and bring their academy graduate back to the club.

Rice will probably feel that he has unfinished business at Stamford Bridge, and he will be hoping to prove himself with the Blues.

That said, Chelsea have had a disappointing campaign so far as they are highly unlikely to secure Champions League qualification. On the other hand, Arsenal are well placed to win the league title as they are pretty much guaranteed to play in the Champions League. Next season.