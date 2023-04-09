Leeds United remain two points above the relegation zone ahead of their Easter Sunday fixture against Crystal Palace.

A win over the Eagles would ease the furrowed brows of those at Elland Road, and give manager, Javi Gracia, a fighting chance of avoiding the drop into the Championship.

Gracia was parachuted in on a rescue mission after Leeds decide to part ways with Jesse Marsch, and a similar situation occurred at Palace, with Roy Hodgson tasked with ensuring the south Londoner’s salvation after Patrick Vieira’s sacking.

That was, frankly, no surprise, given that before Hodgson had seen his side earn a last-minute win over Leicester City, Palace hadn’t won in the English top flight in 2023 per WhoScored.

That’s hardly a record that Vieira should be proud of, but talkSPORT note that he remains a person of interest to Leeds if they decide against hiring Gracia beyond his short-term deal which comes to an end in the summer.

Journalist, Dean Jones, believes that’s not a move the directors of the Yorkshire based club should be considering at this point.

“I don’t think that Patrick Vieira would have done too much in recent times to convince Leeds that he would be the way forward,” he told GiveMe Sport.

“I think that Leeds really have to consider what they’re going to do here and that will obviously depend on whether they even stay in the Premier League.

“But if they do, I don’t think he would be the answer to that, given the way that things went for him at Crystal Palace.”

Vieira’s standing in the game as an ex-player can’t be questioned, given his incredible career at Arsenal in particular and the fact he is a World Cup winner.

He’s flattered to deceive in management, however, as his record detailed by transfermarkt would attest.

Just 28 wins in 90 games for New York City, 33 wins in 89 games for Nice and 28 wins in 74 matches for Palace hardly fills one with optimism and also backs Jones’ assessment.