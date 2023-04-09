Legendary Man United star has car crash on way to Old Trafford

Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League saw Manchester United dispatch Everton with relative ease, though one former club legend nearly didn’t make it to the ground.

Old Trafford’s huge capacity of 74,310 per Statista ensures that the roads in and around Manchester are chock-a-block on match day.

Being an Easter Bank Holiday fixture no doubt added to the numbers of people out and about in the city, and an earlier kick-off than normal would almost certainly have seen a rush to get to the ground on time.

One club legend making his way there, Captain Marvel himself, Bryan Robson, was involved in a car crash reported by The Sun.

The report suggests that there was damage to the boot and bumper of his Mercedes S350d, but that he fortunately was able to walk away from the accident. Not only that but he apparently made it to the match on time.

He surely would’ve been delighted to see his old club come up trumps against a stubborn Everton side that are fighting for their Premier League lives.

The Toffees offered precious little up front, but the Red Devils found it hard to break them down, due in no small part to the magnificent reactions of England stopper, Jordan Pickford.

In the end, two goals from Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial were enough to keep Erik ten Hag’s side well in the hunt for a finish in the Champions League places.