Liverpool and Arsenal team news: Jota in for Nunez as Saliba misses out for Gunners

It’s the Premier League game of the weekend, with Arsenal looking to break their Anfield hoodoo against Liverpool and restore their lead at the top of the table.

As per 11 v 11, the Gunners haven’t managed to win an English top-flight game on the red half of Merseyside since 2012.

Since then they’ve conceded five twice, four twice and three on three separate occasions in their seven defeats, with their other two visits since the last victory ending in draws.

The Reds to take on Arsenal ?#LIVARS — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 9, 2023

Mikel Arteta will surely want his young stars to rewrite that recent piece of history, but they’ll have to do so without William Saliba, whilst Bukayo Saka also comes in for Leandro Trossard.

Liverpool have put their trust in Diogo Jota alongside Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo, with Darwin Nunez’s recent injury only seeing him fit enough for a place on the bench.

?? ???????? ??? ? White at the back

? Saka returns

? Jesus in attack



Let’s do this – together! pic.twitter.com/n7mlX1qjQC — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 9, 2023

How Jota could do with a goal too. Goal.com note that he hasn’t scored in almost a year, and were he to notch one to help derail the Gunners title charge, it’s likely to raise the roof at Anfield.

No quarter is expected to be asked or given from either side, and if they both play at their best, supporters will be in for an absolute classic.

Were Arsenal’s recent poor record continue, Man City can move to within two points of them if they win their game in hand, whilst three points for the Reds would see them potentially leapfrog Brighton and mean they’d be seven points away from fifth-placed Tottenham with two games in hand.

All to play for!