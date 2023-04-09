Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Ajax defender Devyne Rensch.

According to a report from Give Me Sport, the 20-year-old right-back is on the radar of Premier League clubs, Manchester United and Liverpool ahead of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool are reportedly looking to bring in a quality alternative to Trent Alexander-Arnold, and the 20-year-old’s performances have caught their attention.

Rensch is highly rated at the Dutch club, and he has a big future ahead of him.

He could develop into a quality right-back in the near future and the opportunity to join a club like Liverpool could be an attractive option for him.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been quite underwhelming with his performances this season, and Liverpool have not been able to rest him because of the lack of quality alternatives. Talented youngster Calvin Ramsay has been ruled out with a long-term injury and Jurgen Klopp needs to add more depth to that position.

It will be interesting to see if Ajax are willing to let the player leave at the end of the season.

The defender has three goals and an assist to his name across all competitions this season.

Working with a top-class coach like Jurgen Klopp could help the defender improve and fulfil his tremendous potential.

Meanwhile, Manchester United could look to make a move for the 20-year-old defender as well. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford and Erik ten Hag will have to bring in a quality replacement for the 25-year-old.

Rensch has the ability to succeed in the Premier League and he would be a superb long-term investment for the two Premier League clubs.