Liverpool could be given the opportunity to sign Matheus Nunes for a cheaper price than anticipated if Wolves are relegated from the Premier League this season.

The Reds have been intensely linked with Nunes, with rumours going as far back as January with Jurgen Klopp’s side in desperate need of a shake-up in the midfield and they could get their man for as low as £30million in the summer.

This is according to Football Insider, with the quoted price that the Reds could get him for being £14million less than what Wolves forked out to get him in from Sporting Lisbon in August.

FI understand that Wolves are demanding a fee of £50million for the 24-year old should their Premier League status be retained for next season, so nerves will be high where results are concerned with the club entering the final stretch of games for the league campaign as they sit just four points above the drop zone.

Nunes has 31 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring just once but his box-to-box ability is a key part of his game and Wolves will no doubt do everything that they can to keep hold of him.