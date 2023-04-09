Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha at the end of the season.

According to a report from Give Me Sport, the 27-year-old midfielder has caught the attention of the Premier League giants with his performances for the London club this season.

Liverpool are looking to bring in midfield reinforcements at the end of the season and they are looking at the 27-year-old as a potential option.

The Reds have had a disappointing campaign so far and they are likely to miss out on Champions League football. Poor performances from the midfield has been the major reason why Liverpool have struggled to hit top form this season.

While players like Naby Keita and Thiago Alcântara have had injury problems, players like Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have regressed significantly.

Liverpool will have to rebuild their midfield at the end of the season and they have been linked with a number of players in recent months.

Palhinha has established himself as a quality midfielder since his move to the Premier League, and he has the ability to play for a top club.

The 27-year-old is reportedly valued at £50 million, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to pay that kind of money for him.

The Fulham midfielder is likely to be tempted if Liverpool comes calling with a concrete proposal in the summer. It would be a major step up in his career and he is likely to be keen on the move.

The 27-year-old midfielder will add defensive cover and drive to the Liverpool midfield. His high-energy playing style would be a good fit for Jurgen Klopp’s pressing system as well.