Man United keen to complete £30m deal to sign midfielder

Marcel Sabitzer is enjoying life at Manchester United.

The Austrian midfielder joined the Red Devils on loan from Bayern Munich in January after Christian Eriksen picked up an injury that was set to keep him out for at least two months.

However, despite the midfielder’s move only being a short-term loan switch, according to a recent report from Football Insider, the former RB Leipzig playmaker is ‘pushing’ for Manchester United to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

Sabitzer, 29, has enjoyed an impressive spell since his move at the start of the year. The 29-year-old has started in six Premier League matches and has appeared to fit seamlessly into Erik Ten Hag’s demanding system.

Understandably eager to remain with the English giants, Sabitzer, who is valued between £25m – £30m by Bayern Munich, is reportedly instructing his representatives to get a deal agreed with Manchester United’s board equally as keen to reach an agreement.

Ten Hag is clearly a fan of the Austria international too. Not only is Sabitzer a solid squad player but available for a modest fee, the Bayern Munich midfielder could prove to be one of the club’s smartest signings in recent history.