Evan Ndicka is said to be on the radar of Manchester City with there said to be some questions surrounding the future of their defence.

Aymeric Laporte is likely to leave City at the end of the season after struggling for minutes this season, while Pep Guardiola has recently claimed that Kyle Walker hasn’t got the ability to play in City’s current system which throws up questions over his future at the Etihad.

As a result, City are taking a look at Ndicka of Eintracht Frankfurt, according to 90Min.

The French centreback, who is known for his versatility and two-footed ability, has been one of his club’s most consistent players this season, missing just one league match and playing in all of his side’s Champions League matches as Frankfurt were beaten in the Round of 16 by Napoli.

Ndicka, who joined Frankfurt from Auxerre in 2018, is set to leave Germany on a free transfer at the end of the campaign and could be a very sensible transfer when you take into consideration the price that is being touted for another City defensive target in Josko Gvardiol – around £88million.