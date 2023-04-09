Striker Santiago Gimenez is said to be a target of both Manchester United and Arsenal ahead of the summer transfer window.

Gimenez joined Feyenoord from Mexican side Cruz Azul in July and has been a crucial cog in his new side’s rise to the top of the Eredivisie, scoring nine goals with De Stadionclub five points clear at the top of the league with a game in hand on 2nd-placed Ajax.

Now, the Daily Mirror are reporting that United and Tottenham are prepared to do battle for the 21-year old, with the futures of both of the teams’ attacking options uncertain.

Manchester United are in desperate need of a number nine with on-loan Wout Weghorst their only striker despite Marcus Rashford carrying the bulk of the goal load, while nobody is any closer to figuring out where Spurs’ Harry Kane will be come September 1st.

Gimenez is valued at just €9million by Transfermarkt, but with Feyenoord likely to win the Eredivisie and thus qualify outright for the Champions League group stages, the club may demand a slightly higher fee for their striker this summer when more teams will enquire about a move for him.