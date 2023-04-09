Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong has been linked with a move away from the German club at the end of the season.

A report from Football Insider claims that Barcelona are keen on signing the 22-year-old Dutchman, but Manchester United are currently the favourites to secure his services.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form for the German club, and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the red Devils.

Manchester United are looking to bring in a full-back who will help out offensively as well and Frimpong could prove to be a major upgrade on someone like Aaron Wan Bissaka.

The former Crystal Palace defender is quite mediocre going forward and he has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford at the end of the season.

If the 25-year-old ends up leaving Manchester United, they will have to bring him a quality replacement and Frimpong certainly fits the profile.

The Dutchman is likely to be tempted to play in the Premier League and the opportunity to work with a top-class coach like Erik ten Hag will be an attractive option for him.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can get the deal across the line in the coming months.

The defender is valued at £40-50 million and Manchester United certainly have the financial resources to pay up.

The 22-year-old can play as a right-sided winger as well, and his versatility will be an added bonus for Manchester United. The Dutchman has eight goals and nine assists to his name across all competitions this season.

Meanwhile, Barcelona could use a talented young right-back as well and Frimpong would be an upgrade on their current options. The 22-year-old is highly talented and he could sort out Barcelona’s right-back problems for the foreseeable future.

Xavi Hernandez has had to use players like Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo as make-shift right-backs from time to time and he needs to bring in a more specialist option.