Osimhen decides on next career move with Man United and Chelsea circling

He has become one of the most sought after striking properties in European football, and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen has good reason to be in demand by the likes of Man United and Chelsea.

As the Serie A outfit prepare to face fellow Italian side, AC Milan, in the Champions League, and sit proudly atop the Italian top-flight with a 16 point lead, Osimhen will know that his 25 goals in 28 games (all competitions) per WhoScored has been a major part of their success story in 2022/23.

There doesn’t seem to be a week that goes by where his name isn’t mentioned amongst the goalscorers, and as Ben Jacobs, writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffiside noted, it’s that type of talent in front of goal that has alerted Chelsea and Manchester United, with Man City also potentially waiting in the wings.

Jacobs also suggests that the 24-year-old is in no rush to leave his current employers, and that information tallies with an interview that the player himself has given France Football which is published by L’Equipe (subscription required).

The striker says that he knows his worth and is happy where he is, and to that end one can expect that only a mouth-watering offer from any interested party will tempt Napoli into considering parting with one of their star players.

If they go on and win the Champions League which isn’t beyond the realms of possibility considering the form that they are in, there’d be little need for Osimhen to leave unless his motivation is purely financial.

For now, the Premier League outfits will have to play a patient waiting game.