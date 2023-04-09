Jurgen Klopp has praised the reaction of his Liverpool side as they came from behind to salvage a crucial point and draw 2-2 against Arsenal at Anfield.

The Reds were 2-0 down to the Gunners after 28 minutes but came back with a Mo Salah strike and an 87th-minute Roberto Firmino header to prevent Arsenal from maintaining an eight-point lead at the top of the league.

It could have been more for Liverpool however, as Salah missed a penalty in the 54th minute but Klopp has said that he was pleased with how his team responded after a poor start.

“A bit typical for us this season. An open game, completely open, they score with the first situation and the second one. Our reaction was good though,” Klopp said to Sky Sports (via BBC Sport).

“It was a spectacular game in the end. How we didn’t win it with those late chances I don’t know.”

The Geman boss went on to state his feelings that he thought Arsenal should have come away from the match with no points, saying they benefit more from the draw.

“I’m caught in between [being happy and not]. I have no problems with drawing. Arsenal were good but they could and should have lost this game. The point for them is better.

“We had moments and chances where we didn’t finish the situations off. Slightly typical.”

When asked about the situation that occurred between Andy Roberston and linesman Constantine Hatzidakis at halftime, Klopp remained coy, with the PGMOL confirming that the incident will be reviewed.

“Nothing. I know it happened but I didn’t watch it. If it happened the pictures will speak for themselves.”

The draw leaves Liverpool 8th in the table on 44 points, while Arsenal’s lead at the top is cut down to six points.