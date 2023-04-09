Paul Merson advises West Ham to hire manager on 87 points if Moyes leaves

After a backs-against-the-wall performance that saw West Ham take all three points at Fulham on Saturday afternoon, David Moyes lives to fight another day.

The Scot is on borrowed time at the London Stadium, and even with the win against the west Londoners, the Hammers find themselves just three points above third-from-bottom Nottingham Forest.

Things can and most likely will change from week to week from now until the end of the season, and if it seems that the east Londoners could be heading through the trap door, one pundit has suggested a manager whose team are currently on 87 points might be interested in helping their bid for salvation.

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley side have been in brilliant form in the Championship throughout the 2022/23 campaign, and were deservedly promoted back to the English top-flight after their victory over Middlesbrough on Friday night.

It was a match, against fellow promotion hopefuls, that perfectly illustrated why the Belgian is held in such high esteem.

Sky Sports’ Paul Merson believes that he’d be just the man to save West Ham this season if the Hammers were able to prise him from Turf Moor.

“If West Ham come calling for Vincent Kompany, does he go to West Ham?” he was quoted as saying by HITC.

“What are Burnley going to do when they go up?

“In management, you have got to make hay whilst the sun shines. We see when they went to Manchester City the other week and got beat by six. I know Manchester City can beat anybody six.

“After ten games in the Premier League with Burnley, they could go – West Ham is a big club. But I am thinking right now.”

Perhaps longer-term, a move to a Premier League team such as West Ham might be considered as a stepping stone to bigger and better things.

Any suggestion that he’d want to move on just as he’s got the Clarets promoted is frankly not worth paying attention to.