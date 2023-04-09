Alessandro Bastoni is being considered by PSG and Manchester City for a summer move with the Italian in high demand this season.

Bastoni, who has been a target of Tottenham’s previously, is now being courted by the two European giants who are said to be very interested in the 23-year old.

Bastoni’s contract at San Siro is set to run out in 2024 and despite his keenness to remain in Italy, the two parties are yet to agree on a new deal.

This is according to Tuttosport, who also say that the French champions have registered an interest, while Pep Guardiola is a big fan of the central defender.

Bastoni has made 150 appearances for Inter since signing from Parma in 2019, while he has also made 17 appearances for Italy.

Fans of Inter can hold some hope though that he may remain an Inter player, with the club’s CEO Giuseppe Marotta saying (via Fabrizio Romano) that he expects Bastoni to sign a new deal in the near future to prevent further interest from across Europe for his signature.