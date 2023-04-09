Leicester City are right in the relegation mire at present, and after the set of Easter fixtures they find themselves second from bottom and with the worst recent record of those clubs around them.

As Alan Shearer noted on Match of the Day, the Foxes have won the fewest points since the World Cup, conceded the most goals and lost the most games – with Man City to come in their next fixture.

A reminder of the task at hand for Leicester City's next boss! ? Just what @GaryLineker wanted ?#BBCFootball #MOTD @alanshearer pic.twitter.com/BGWLYubKMB — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 9, 2023

Just a few years after surprising the world of football with one of the most romantic football success stories in history – when they won the Premier League under Claudio Ranieri – Leicester appear odds on to drop down into the Championship.

It had become common knowledge that the Foxes directors had been talking to former Leeds United manager, Jesse Marsch, about the managerial position available at the King Power Stadium.

Brendan Rodgers had agreed to leave the club by mutual consent which has opened up the vacancy, and any manager willing to take it on has to be brave.

Given any appointment needs to be confirmed sooner rather than later, however, it was arguably unexpected that the club wouldn’t offer Marsch the position straightaway.

Sky Sports reported on Sunday that though talks have been positive no firm decision has been made at this point, and the last thing that the club need to be doing at this stage is dilly-dallying.